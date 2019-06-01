Pepper Johnson will serve as defensive coordinator of XFL’s L.A. franchise

Getty Images

Long-time NFL linebacker and assistant coach Pepper Johnson has landed in the XFL.

The league announced Friday that Johnson will serve as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach of the XFL’s L.A. franchise. Johnson will work for head coach Winston Moss, who was recently named head coach of the L.A. team.

Johnson spent more than a decade in the NFL as a player, with the Giants, Browns, Lions, and Jets. He won a pair of Super Bowls with the Giants.

He became an assistant coach in 2000, a member of Bill Belichick’s first staff in New England. Johnson stayed with the Patriots for 14 seasons, securing three more Super Bowl rings. He then joined the Bills for a season, and then worked two for the Jets. Fired after the 2016 season, Johnson was out of football until joining former Memphis Express coach Mike Singletary’s staff, in the AAF.