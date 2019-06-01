Report: Muhammad Wilkerson arrested for drunk driving

Getty Images

Muhammad Wilkerson is currently the best available player on our list of the top free agents in the NFL. He’s not helping his chances of getting the kind of contract he wants.

Wilkerson was arrested for drunk driving today, the New York Daily News reports.

Police pulled Wilkerson over at about 3:40 a.m. for running a stop sign, according to the report. Officers said they suspected Wilkerson was drunk and he told them he had a shot and two beers.

A breathalyzer recorded his blood alcohol content at 0.09, which is just above the legal limit.

The 29-year-old Wilkerson played seven seasons with the Jets before signing with the Packers last year. An injury limited him to just three games in 2018.