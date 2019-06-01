Ring Central buys Oakland Coliseum naming rights

Getty Images

The Raiders soon will play in a stadium in Las Vegas that does not yet have a naming-rights deal. On their way out of Oakland, they’ll spend at least one season in a venue that will carry a new name.

The venue in Oakland will for the next three years be known as Ring Central Coliseum, according to the East Bay Times.

Ring Central, a communications firm based in Belmont, California, will pay $1 million per year for the ability to become the stadium’s first naming sponsor since the deal with Overstock.com expired in 2016.

The Raiders have a deal to remain at the Coliseum for the 2019 season, with an option to remain there in 2020, if for some reason their new venue isn’t ready to open as scheduled. Under the terms of the new lease, the Raiders get none of the revenue from the naming-rights deal.