Saquon Barkley: Daniel Jones will prove he was “great pick”

AP

Saquon Barkley already has seen enough of Daniel Jones to predict Super Bowls — plural — in the rookie quarterback’s future.

The Giants received criticism for using the sixth overall choice on Jones, criticism last year’s offensive rookie of the year calls unfounded.

“We love you guys and everything; we love the media and Twitter and Instagram, but everyone’s going to say something,” Barkley told reporters after his Pro Camps Youth Football Camp on Saturday, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “Right now it’s, ‘Oh, he’s an awful pick.’ But when he wins two Super Bowls, everyone’s going to be like, ‘Oh, he was the greatest pick of all time.’ That’s just how life works.”

Barkley said Jones “has a bright future.”

Who knows when Jones will replace Eli Manning, but it’s a matter of when, not if. The Giants drafted Jones as the heir apparent.

“He’s in the perfect position,” Barkley said. “You get to come to New York obviously, but just to be behind Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, a quarterback who does everything right, was a captain, was a leader. When his opportunity comes, he just has to be ready for it.”

Barkley said Jones is ready, and by the sound of the running back’s evaluation, Jones might be ready sooner than later.

“Daniel Jones went crazy in practice yesterday,” Barkley said. “He had himself a day. I believe in him.”