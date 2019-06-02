Amendola says his choice of No. 12 has nothing to do with Brady

AP

Receiver Danny Amendola is wearing No. 12 with the Lions.

His choice of jersey number led some in New England to wonder whether the one-time Patriot was honoring his former quarterback. Amendola, though, said his jersey number is not a tip of the cap to Tom Brady.

“Not a story. Sorry!” Amendola said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Instead, as Reiss points out, the number 12 could represent the years since Amendola entered the league as an undrafted free agent. He joined the Cowboys in 2008.

Amendola wore 18 with the Cowboys, 11 with the Eagles, 80 with the Patriots and Dolphins and now 12 with the Lions.

He spent the 2013-17 seasons in New England, making 230 catches for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns in 69 regular-season games and 57 receptions for 709 yards and six touchdowns 13 postseason games.