Andy Dalton: Rookie TE Drew Sample “fits right in” offense

The Bengals brought Tyler Eifert back on a one-year deal this offseason, but they are not putting all their tight end eggs in that basket.

They also drafted Drew Sample in the second round to go with Eifert and C.J. Uzomah. Eifert said the rookie has “been thrown in the mix right away and he’s done a great job understanding the offense,” and quarterback Andy Dalton also gave Sample high marks for his early work.

“He’s picked up on things quickly,” Dalton said, via the team’s website. “He’s what you want in a tight end. ‘Polished,’ is a good word for him. Some of these guys, you wonder if it’s going to be too big for them and all that stuff. But he comes in and he fits right in. It’s good to see. When you get a guy like that in the second, you want him to be what he is. So it’s good to see him out there with everybody and see how he fits.”

Sample wasn’t a prolific pass catcher at Washington, but his blocking earned high marks and putting that with a strong grasp of the offense would bode well for his chances at early playing time. Should Eifert find himself on the injury list yet again, a chance to show more as a pass catcher could also be in the cards.