Bears 100th season throwbacks apparently leak early

@UniWatch

First, the Jets. Now the Bears.

In this day and age, with the demands of stocking shelves not conducive to extreme secrecy and everyone carrying devices that can instantly upload images to the world, it’s impossible to both protect a new NFL uniform and prepare to sell said uniform to the masses.

Via Phil Hecken of Uni-Watch.com, the Chicago 100th season throwback jersey, which formally will be unveiled on Friday, informally has been spotted at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Algonquin, Illinois. The details make it all look legit.

The Bears presumably will wear the 1936 jerseys (along with the rest of the old-school uniform) when the NFL’s 100th regular season opens on Thursday, September 5 at Soldier Field, with the Bears hosting the Packers.

As Hecken points out, the fact that the Bears currently wear a dark blue helmet (like they did in ’36) allows them to remove their stylized C and replace it stripes that will mimic the orange inserts from the leather headgear of the era.

However it plays out, it won’t take much to improve on the cotton Dockers uniforms worn by both teams worn when the Packers and Bears faced off in Chicago on Halloween night during the league’s 75th season, in 1994.