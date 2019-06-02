Brian Flores “can’t say enough good things” about Charles Harris

Getty Images

After trading Robert Quinn and seeing Cameron Wake leave as a free agent, the Dolphins are short on experienced edge rushers on their roster.

The remaining group is led by 2017 first-round pick Charles Harris, who has three sacks in 27 career games. That underwhelming production came before Brian Flores was the head coach in Miami, however, and Flores said he’s been happy with what he’s seen from Harris this offseason.

“I can’t say enough good things about him,” Flores said, via ESPN.com. “He’s the kind of guy we want in the building. Honestly, I don’t care about his past. I care about right now. That’s where I’m at. … He’s really doing a good job for us in the classroom, on the field. He’s smart. He’s hard-working. He’s got a lot of ability.”

Harris spent most of his time with his hand in the dirt the last two years, but said he has been standing up as an outside linebacker more this offseason. He said that is part of an overall approach from the new staff that won’t let players “box themselves in” when it comes to the roles they play on defense.

Anything less than a breakout year for Harris may lead to his departure from Miami in 2020 and it seems he’ll get his chance to show that he can break out after two slow seasons.