Brian Flores, Trey Flowers to attend as Patriots get their rings

AP

The Patriots are getting their Super Bowl rings this week, and some of the members of last year’s team who have moved on this year will attend.

Among those who will be there for the private ceremony on Thursday night are Lions defensive end Trey Flowers and Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Every member of the Super Bowl-winning team always gets a Super Bowl ring, but they don’t always return to town to pick it up if their NFL careers have taken them elsewhere in the subsequent offseason.

This will be the fourth Super Bowl ring for Flores, who was with the Patriots as a scout and coach from 2004 to 2018. Flowers, who played four years with the Patriots, is picking up his second Super Bowl ring.