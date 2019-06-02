Bud Dupree: The plays are there, I have to finish

Getty Images

The Steelers made the decision to exercise their option on linebacker Bud Dupree‘s contract for the 2019 season and they didn’t back out of it this offseason despite production that some might find short of being worth a $9.2 million salary.

Dupree had 5.5 sacks last season and has 20 sacks over his first four NFL campaigns. He said last week that he believes those numbers can go up if he can just do a better job of finishing when chances come his way.

“I had a big opportunity last year to be in the conversation and I didn’t close the plays,” Dupree said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m always in position. The plays are always there; it’s on me to finish those plays and easily have double-digit sacks. I’m trying to go out and reboot and finish those plays this season.”

Dupree’s comments mesh with what General Manager Kevin Colbert said in February about the team wanting to see the linebacker’s effort result in production. Should that happen, Dupree’s chances of staying in Pittsburgh beyond this season should improve.