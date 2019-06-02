Cowboys add Klein Kubiak to scouting department

Getty Images

Klein Kubiak confirmed on Twitter that the Cowboys have hired him. He posted a photo of a Cowboys’ shirt, writing, “To whom much is given, much is expected. Time for the next chapter. We dem boys.”

Kubiak will serve as an area scout, according to Neil Stratton of Inside the League.

The Broncos did not renew Kubiak’s contract after his father, Gary, left for the Vikings. Klint Kubiak, Klein’s brother, joined his father in Minnesota.

Klein Kubiak spent five years with the Broncos.

He played at Rice and interned with the Texans.

The Raiders hired Jim Abrams, formerly the Cowboys’ West Coast scout, as their director of college scouting last month. Oakland also hired Walter Juliff from the Cowboys to serve as a senior advisor to General Manager Mike Mayock. So the Cowboys have had rare turnover in their scouting department.