Falcons cut Afolabi Laguda

Getty Images

The Falcons announced Saturday that they have waived safety Afolabi Laguda.

Laguda signed a two-year deal with the Falcons on April 12.

Laguda, 23, originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The Rams placed him on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury following the preseason, and they later waived him.

He played three seasons at the University of Colorado, making 150 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, eight pass defenses, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.