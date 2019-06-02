Gronk: You can put comeback talk to rest

Getty Images

It didn’t take long after Rob Gronkowski retired from the Patriots for questions to be raised about whether he’d change his mind. He’d prefer not to address those questions.

Gronkowski was asked at an event at Gillette Stadium today whether he wanted to put comeback rumors to rest, and.

“Whatever I say, it doesn’t matter,” Gronkowski said. “You can put them to rest. . . . I’m feeling good. Good place.”

Gronk is right about one thing: Whatever he says now doesn’t really matter. He’s retired until he says he’s not retired, and plenty of athletes have said they were retired and then said they’re not retired. Only time will tell whether he changes his mind.