Jets announce they’ve finished interview with Joe Douglas

AP

The Jets have interviewed another candidate for their General Manager job and many reports have indicated that he’s the favorite for the position.

Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas met with the team over the weekend and the Jets announced that interview was over on Sunday afternoon.

Douglas has spent the last three years with the Eagles after spending one year with the Bears in 2015. He was in Chicago at the same time as Jets head coach Adam Gase and the relationship between the two men has been seen as a lead reason why Douglas could wind up with the job.

Douglas worked for the Ravens for 16 years before making the move to Chicago. He was the team’s national scout when they drafted linebacker C.J. Mosley in the first round of the 2014 draft. Mosley made the move to the Jets as a free agent this offseason.

The Jets have also interviewed Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer and Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot with Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly slated to interview this week.