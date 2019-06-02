Jimmy Graham: I am going to prove a lot of people wrong

Getty Images

Jimmy Graham signed a three-year deal with the Packers a year ago expected to become a favorite target of Aaron Rodgers. But the five-time Pro Bowl tight end scored only two touchdowns, catching 55 passes for 636 yards.

Does Graham have anything left?

The 32-year-old insists he does and will prove his doubters wrong.

“I mean we all have our ups and downs,” Graham said Sunday during his charity cornhole tournament, via Kelly Price of Green Bay’s NBC 26. “Obviously, there was a lot going on last year for all of us in the building. But all that’s in the past. I know the player that I am, and I know I still have juice; I know I still can run. I’m going to go prove a lot of people wrong.”

The Packers finished only 6-9-1 in 2018, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. They fired Mike McCarthy and hired Matt LaFleur, giving Graham, and all the Packers, a fresh start.

“Obviously, last year was disappointing for everybody,” Graham said. “I’m not used to losing. I don’t think anybody here is, you know? And for me, it was not a good year. I’m completely focused on putting my best foot forward and being the player that I am: Scoring in the red zone and being that big threat on third down. I mean, I’ve got to get back to that, and I take it serious. It’s something that eats at me every single day, not making the playoffs and sometimes not making the plays that I should have. So you better believe I’m going to be ready.”