Malcom Brown enjoying life with the Saints

Defensive tackle Malcom Brown made a move from the Patriots to the Saints this offseason and he sounds pretty happy about his choice of a new team as his first offseason in New Orleans winds down.

Brown spent four years in New England and won a pair of Super Bowls in three trips over the last three seasons, which is experience that defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen said the team will “lean on him for” during the season. For now, though, Nielsen said the focus is on fundamentals and Brown is enjoying how that’s played out.

“I just love it. It was a defense where I knew I could have fun, and I really like having fun out there on the field, so it seemed very intriguing,” Brown said, via the New Orleans Advocate. “It just makes everything easier.”

The Saints moved quickly to sign Brown in free agency and he appears set for a big role early in the year. Tyeler Davison left as a free agent, Sheldon Rankins is coming off a torn Achilles and David Onyemata could face league discipline after being cited for marijuana possession, so Brown may be the surest bet on the interior for Week One.