Malik Hooker feeling the best he’s felt since college

Finally, Malik Hooker feels like himself again. After two offseasons rehabbing, the Colts safety is participating in the team’s offseason program for the first time.

He said he feels the best he has felt since he left Ohio State as the 15th overall pick and “probably even better than that.”

“For me to finally be able to have a whole offseason to work my body, it’s been great,” Hooker said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

After the 2017 draft, Hooker was working his way back from postseason surgeries to repair a hernia and a torn labrum in his hip. He then spent last summer rehabbing from a torn ACL and MCL that prematurely ended his rookie season.

Although he played in 14 games last season, he had a hip injury cost him two games and a foot injury that kept him out of the loss to the Chiefs in the divisional round of the postseason.

“The season, you’re not dealing with bad injuries, but you’re dealing with nagging injuries that stay around all season,” Hooker said. “When it’s the season, there’s no chance to just focus on one thing, because the next week, you’ll have a different soreness you have to take care of.”

Hooker now is fully healthy and ready to stay that way.