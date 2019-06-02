Mario Addison trying to show he’s “still got a lot of life left in me”

Getty Images

Mario Addison and the Panthers had similar trajectories to their 2018 season.

Addison posted 7.5 sacks while the team was going 6-2 over the first eight games of the year. Addison slumped to 1.5 sacks in the second half and the Panthers plummeted out of the playoff race by losing seven of their last eight games.

Addison called the drop “sad” while talking to reporters last week, but said he feels this year’s defense is going to be “something special to watch.” He also added his own personal motivation to show that the second half of last season was an aberration.

“It’s a contract year,” Addison said, via the Charlotte Observer. “I just want to get out there and ball out. I’ve still got a lot of life in me.”

He’s dropped weight in anticipation of the Panthers using more 3-4 looks on defense this season and head coach Ron Rivera said the veteran has “adapted to that very well.” Should that translate to the fall along with the pass rushing skills that have led to 29.5 sacks in the last three years, Addison should be well prepared to make up for the sour finish to last season.