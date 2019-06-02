Teez Tabor says he’s “more coachable” after rough 2018 season

Getty Images

When the Lions drafted Teez Tabor in the second round of the 2017 draft, they hoped they found a partner at cornerback for Darius Slay.

That’s not how things have played out. Tabor didn’t play much as a rookie and flopped when put in a starting role last season, which led to a benching that resulted in nine defensive snaps between Week Nine and Week 16. Tabor said last week that he responded to the rough year by doing more listening and learning.

“I became more coachable,” Tabor said, via MLive.com. “That’s one thing. I just sat back and took it all in last year, and said, ‘Man, I just got to become more coachable.’ They all know exactly what they’re talking about. I’m the student, they’re the teacher. I got to learn from them. I’ve been trying to become more coachable. I’ve been sitting down and taking in all the information they’re giving me.”

Slay hasn’t been at OTAs and that’s given Tabor more chances to show how being more coachable has paid off. The reports from practice have been positive, but Tabor said he won’t say anything at this point because he hasn’t “made any plays in this league yet.”

Training camp and preseason games will likely determine whether he can find a chance to do that in a cornerback group that added Rashaan Melvin, Justin Coleman and fifth-round pick Amani Oruwariye this offseason.