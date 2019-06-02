Vic Beasley will attend Falcons minicamp

Getty Images

Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley is one of several key players from the team who has been absent from the team’s voluntary offseason workouts, but he confirmed that his absence won’t stretch into the mandatory portion of the schedule.

The Falcons will wrap up the offseason program with a three-day minicamp that starts on June 12. Beasley told Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com that he will “definitely” be in attendance.

Beasley declined to provide a reason why he opted to work out on his own this offseason. He’s entering the final year of his contract after the Falcons exercised their option on his contract for this season. He’ll make $12.81 million and will be in line for a bigger deal should he post strong numbers off the edge this season.

Beasley had 15.5 sacks in 2016, but has dropped to five sacks in each of the last two seasons. Head coach Dan Quinn said early in OTAs that there were “specific exercises and techniques that I wanted [Beasley] to work through” this offseason, but that work will have to be done at minicamp or training camp instead.