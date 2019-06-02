Von Miller convenes pass rushers for third annual summit

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller is a great pass rusher who likes to help other pass rushers become great. Even if those pass rushers will be chasing his own quarterback.

For the third straight year, Miller has convened other defenders for a pass-rushing summit. They met at UNLV for film study and on-field work.

“It’s a place where we can link and learn,” Miller said to others who attended, via Jon Heath of USA Today. “It’s not a teaching clinic, where I get up here and teach. I just show you what makes me good, and likewise you show me what makes you guys great — what made DeMarcus [Ware] great — and if we can apply that to our game, we do. If we can’t, we can’t. But I’m positive that, [while] we’ve got all these guys here in one spot, we’ll be able to learn something.”

The learning came in part from former NFL and CFL quarterback Doug Flutie.

“I want that perspective — I want to know what the quarterback is thinking,” Miller said. “I want to know the difference between two hard counts and going fast or throwing the ball quick . . . . I want to get that perspective.”

Flutie among other things urged pass rushers to take chances when it comes to predicting the snap count.

“Bruce [Smith] didn’t care because he’d get an offside or two a game, but he didn’t care because the big plays he made on the sack, a strip or a turnover, it would [make up for] that five-yard penalty you get on occasion,” Flutie explained.

Flutie had a fairly low-tech bit of advice for pass rushers: Feel free to ask the offensive linemen what the snap count is.

“Somebody will tell you because those guys are so stupid that they always ask [each other],” Flutie said.

Basically, if they hear someone asking the snap count, they’ll assume it’s a confused teammate not a curious defender. So smarten up, offensive linemen, and pay attention in the huddle. And if you think that it’s a teammate asking you when the ball will be snapped, think twice.

It’s definitely a lesson that should be heeded by Denver’s offensive linemen, given that Miller has facilitated the ability of all defensive linemen to crack the not-that-secretly-guarded code on when the play will begin.