Von Miller on Chris Harris: It worked out like it’s supposed to

Linebacker Von Miller said in mid-May that cornerback Chris Harris is the kind of player “you want to take care of” and that’s just what the Broncos did last week.

Harris did his first offseason work of the year after agreeing to a revised deal for the 2019 season. Harris got a bump in pay and Miller gave his approval for how things played out.

“I’ve been playing with the guy for nine years, and you want to see the guy get his due. You want to see guys get done right by,” Miller said, via the team’s website. “And they definitely did right by Chris in paying him. … Everything worked out the way it’s supposed to. Nobody got traded, nobody held out. For the most part, everybody’s been able to shake hands, hug and get back to doing what we do.”

Miller and Harris both joined the Broncos in 2011 and they’ve shared in a lot of success on the team’s defense. That run could end after this year, but last week’s developments ensure they’ll be partners for a ninth year in Denver.