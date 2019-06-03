Adam Humphries’ many considerations in free agency included Brady’s age

AP

Adam Humphries could have played with Tom Brady this season. He chose the Titans instead.

The slot receiver signed a four-year deal with Tennessee, spurning the Patriots’ late push to sign him. Brady’s age factored in Humphries’ decision-making: How long does the soon-to-be 42-year-old quarterback have left?

Will Brady play another four years? He repeatedly has said he wants to play until he’s 45.

“Obviously, he’s the G.O.A.T. That’s that simple,” Humphries said, via Travis Haney of TheAthletic.com. “But there’s so much that factors into a decision. It was a four-year deal. Who knows how many [years] he’s got left. There’s a lot that goes into it.

“Obviously the chance to play with him would have been awesome, but a lot of things factor into that decision. Ultimately, I thought this was coming here to a team that was on the rise and with young talent on the offense and a really good defense. They’d had a taste of the playoffs. I felt like my need at the slot position was great. I felt like I could really contribute and start something new here.”

Humphries instead will play with Marcus Mariota, who has one playoff win and faces a prove-it season and a less-than-certain future. Former Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill is behind Mariota.