Anthony Lynn hints Chargers’ starters will play even less this preseason

Like all NFL teams, the Chargers’ top priority during the preseason is keeping their starters healthy. Quarterback Philip Rivers, for instance, played in only two of the Chargers’ four preseason games last year, and threw just seven passes in each of them. But this preseason, Rivers may play even less.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said today that he has evaluated the strategy used by Rams head coach Sean McVay last preseason, when many of the Rams’ top players — including quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley and receivers Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp — didn’t play at all.

Lynn said that after evaluating that strategy, he concluded that he might be better off keeping some players out of the preseason entirely.

With NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell saying that four preseason games are unnecessary, coaches are proving his point by keeping players off the field.