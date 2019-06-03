Blake Bortles: I’ve never seen coaching like I’m getting with the Rams

Getty Images

After five seasons in Jacksonville, Blake Bortles is now in Los Angeles as the backup quarterback for the Rams. And he says playing for Sean McVay is like nothing he experienced with the Jaguars.

Bortles told the Los Angeles Times that McVay has an impressive command of the team.

“Seeing how he coaches, how all the other coaches coach and how the guys are receptive and take it, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Bortles said.

Bortles won’t play in Los Angeles as long as Jared Goff is healthy, but he wants to play again somewhere and he thinks his time with McVay is going to make him a better quarterback in the future.

“I also expect to be a starter in this league again, and I know it’s not going to be here in L.A. So I’m trying to just better myself,” Bortles said. “And if I get an opportunity to play, great. If not, then I spent a year learning from McVay, and being around a really good organization.”

Whether Bortles ever becomes a starter again remains to be seen, but it’s easy to believe that a year playing for McVay could teach him things about playing the quarterback position that he never learned in Jacksonville.