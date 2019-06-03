Brandon Reilly back with Lions

Getty Images

Wide receiver Brandon Reilly is back for a third tour of duty with the Lions.

The Lions announced Reilly’s signing on Monday afternoon. Linebacker Juwon Young was waived in a corresponding move.

Reilly first signed with the Lions as a member of the practice squad last December and left the team to join the Cowboys’ practice squad during the postseason. He returned to Detroit on a future contract in January and was dropped from the roster less than a month ago.

Reilly signed with the Bills in 2017 after going undrafted out of Nebraska. He closed out the year on the team’s active roster, but never saw any time in the regular season. He has 15 catches for 256 yards and a touchdown over the last two preseasons.