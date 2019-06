Getty Images

Chaz Green was released by the Raiders last week, to make room for Richie Incognito.

He didn’t have to wait long to find a new home.

According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, the Broncos are signing Green.

Green started seven games in three seasons with the Cowboys, and bounced between the Saints and Raiders last year.

If nothing else, he adds some veteran depth at tackle, for a team that splashed free agent money on Ja'Wuan James this offseason.