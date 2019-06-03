Calais Campbell still hoping Telvin Smith plays

Getty Images

Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith says he’s skipping the 2019 NFL season, and even people close to him don’t know why. One teammate is hoping he’ll change his mind.

Calais Campbell, who with Smith was a Jaguars defensive co-captain, said today that he still wants to see Smith on the field for the Jaguars in 2019 and has not given up on the possibility that it will happen.

“I’m still holding out a little hope,” Campbell told reporters.

Campbell had previously said that he thought Smith had a health concern but did not believe it was serious. Smith has not given any reason to think he would return this year, but it may be that with some time off his desire to play — and his desire to earn his $9.75 million salary this year — will get him back with the team.