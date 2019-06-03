Champ Kelly interviewing with Jets today, decision could come soon

AP

The Jets could be close to making their decision about their next General Manager, after a key interview today.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, the Jets dined with Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly last night and are interviewing him today.

Kelly’s got the background with coach Adam Gase to make him a legitimate candidate for the job, and he also satisfies the Rooney Rule requirement to interview at least one minority candidate.

Prior to joining the Bears in 2015, he spent eight years in personnel with the Broncos (2007-14), where he worked with Gase.

