Chargers expect Melvin Gordon, Melvin Ingram at minicamp

Melvin Gordon hasn’t attended the Chargers’ voluntary offseason workouts, but the running back told coach Anthony Lynn he will arrive Monday.

The team’s mandatory minicamp begins next week.

“I forgot what he looks like,” Lynn joked, via Fernando Ramirez of NBC San Diego.

Lynn said defensive end Melvin Ingram also has promised his attendance next week. Ingram also has stayed away from the team’s training facility this offseason.

Gordon has spent this spring training in Florida with several other NFL players.

Gordon is entering the final year of his rookie contract due to make $5.6 million in 2019. Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco has said the team intends to extend Gordon’s contract, but he added there is no timetable.