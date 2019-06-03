Chargers sign Fred Trevillion, waive Trevion Thompson

Getty Images

The Chargers have added a wide receiver who closed out his college days in the same town the team used to call home.

Wide receiver Fred Trevillion went to San Diego State before going undrafted in April and the Chargers announced his signing on Monday. Wide receiver Trevion Thompson was waived with an injury designation.

Trevillion first played for San Diego State as a defensive back in 2014, but shifted to wideout during a stint at Southwest Mississippi Community College and then returned to the Aztecs. He caught 34 passes for 925 yards and five touchdowns over the last two seasons.

The Chargers have 10 wide receivers on their roster with Trevillion on board.