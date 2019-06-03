Chiefs sign third-rounder Khalen Saunders

Getty Images

The Chiefs have signed all of their draft picks.

Third-round selection Khalen Saunders was the last without a deal, but Field Yates of ESPN reports that he agreed to a four-year deal with the team on Monday. The defensive tackle was one of six players selected by the Chiefs in April.

Saunders joins Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi on the interior of the line for the Chiefs. Jones has not been at organized team activities as he tries to land a new contract with the team, but will be playing in front of Saunders once he does report for duty.

Saunders had 42 tackles and 4.5 sacks during his final year at Western Illinois and earned an invite to the Senior Bowl after the end of the 2018 season.