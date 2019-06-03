Darius Slay indicates he’ll skip mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Lions cornerback Darius Slay appears set to extend his absence from Lions practices into this week’s mandatory minicamp.

Slay posted a live video on Instagram on Monday that included a conversation with another man about whether he was in Detroit in order to attend camp this week.

“I don’t know. I ain’t going … Hey, man, I’m chilling, man,” Slay said, via the Detroit Free Press.

Slay has not attended the voluntary portions of the offseason program and failed to collect a $250,000 workout bonus as a result. He would be subject to a fined $88,650 if he missed all three days of the camp.

Slay is under contract to the Lions through the 2020 season. He’s set to make a base salary of $12.55 million this year and $10 million next year.

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison has also been absent from OTAs this offseason, but there’s been no word about his plans for this week’s practices.