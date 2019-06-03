Deshaun Watson seeing more confident Keke Coutee after “little taste” in 2018

Getty Images

Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller haven’t been on the field for the Texans during organized team activities, which means that a receiver the Texans didn’t see much of last season is in a leading role.

Keke Coutee missed 10 regular season games with hamstring woes, which led him to say that the team just got a “little taste” of what he’s able to do on the field. The offseason program has offered a chance to take a bigger bite and quarterback Deshaun Watson has seen a step forward from the wideout.

“He’s playing a lot faster and he’s out there helping all the young receivers get lined up and telling them what to do,” Watson said, via ESPN.com. “You can tell that anytime he’s on the field, you just try to get him the ball in space and let him go work. You never know what he’s going to do with the ball in his hands. He can do all types of stuff. He’s a guy that the defense has to worry about. … A lot of people are very impressed with him, and so am I.”

Fuller missed nine games last year and is expected back for the start of the year after rehabbing his torn ACL. Assuming that’s the case, Watson should have a full complement of targets after the team had to do a lot of mixing and matching on their way to the AFC South title last season.