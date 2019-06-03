Doug Pederson expects all players to attend next week’s minicamp

AP

The Eagles are opening their final week of organized team activities on Monday and they’re missing the same veterans that have been out throughout the voluntary portion of the offseason schedule.

The four players who have been working out away from the team this spring are left tackle Jason Peters, right tackle Lane Johnson, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and safety Malcolm Jenkins. Head coach Doug Pederson expects that to change when they wrap up the offseason program with a three-day mandatory minicamp next week.

Pederson said on Monday that he expects every player on the roster to be in attendance.

Pederson was asked if he’s spoken to Jenkins about his plans and the coach said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, that he has not. This offseason is the first one that’s seen Jenkins opt out of the voluntary workouts and there’s a thought that he may be looking for a revised contract before the start of the season.