Doug Pederson is “real impressed” with Carson Wentz

AP

For the second straight year, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is recovering from an injury that wiped out his season in December. For the season straight year, his health or lack thereof has dominated the offseason discussion.

This time around, the injury isn’t as severe. This time around, Wentz is back to work, participating in OTAs. And coach Doug Pederson is raving about Wentz’s performance.

“I mean, gosh, he’s strong,” Pederson told reporters on Monday. “His lower body is strong. His arm is strong. You are seeing the things that we saw a couple of years ago when he was healthy, obviously. He’s leading the offense, leading the team, and really doing a nice job out there. Getting on the same page with DeSean [Jackson] and really kind of getting that rapport going. . . . [I’ve] been real impressed with where Carson is.”

Pederson explained that the Eagles originally were careful with Wentz.

“We just wanted to make sure he was progressing each day, and we’ve increased his load,” Pederson said. “He’s handled it well. Again, we’re always going to be a little bit guarded. With all our players, but especially him. Yeah, he’s been good.”

That’s better than good news for the Eagles, who should be regarded as short-list Super Bowl contenders if Wentz can stay healthy all year. Of course, the “if” will be a big one, unless Wentz can protect himself from the kind of contact that can cause more injuries.