Falcons sign S Jason Thompson

Getty Images

The Falcons kicked off the week by adding a safety to their 90-man roster.

The team announced the signing of Jason Thompson on Monday morning. The move comes after the team cleared a roster spot by waiving safety Afolabi Laguda over the weekend.

Thompson went undrafted out of Utah in 2017 and signed with the Patriots. He moved on to stints with the Bears, Seahawks, Cowboys and Packers before landing in Atlanta. He’s never played in a regular season game.

Thompson began his time in college as a quarterback at Wyoming. He transferred to Utah and moved to safety for his final two seasons. He had 21 tackles and a fumble recovery while in school.