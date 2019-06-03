Gronkowki’s effort to close the door on unretirement talk won’t work

Posted by Mike Florio on June 3, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT
Getty Images

Saturday’s video including a jovial-as-usual Rob Gronkowski laughing his way through an effort to put to rest talk of an in-season unretirement may have made a headline, but it won’t make anyone think that a comeback is truly off the table.

Beyond the fact that Gronk at this point wouldn’t say he’s potentially returning even if he knew that he wanted to is the reality that Gronk has yet to realize there’s a chance he’s going to want to come back.

For now, Gronk is being Gronk. Unless and until he has clear, firm commitments from September through January, there’s a chance that Gronk, while being Gronk, will realize that he misses football, and that he’d like to play football again. That won’t happen at least until training camp opens, and probably not until after the regular season begins.

It may not happen until the leaves change and begin their inevitable accumulation on lawns. Or until Gronk can walk outside, breathe, and see it.

If that point he gets the itch again, it will be as easy as making a phone call or two and hoping that he’d be welcomed back by the only NFL team for which he has played. Also at that point, no one will care that he said on the first weekend in June that he won’t be playing football again.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Gronkowki’s effort to close the door on unretirement talk won’t work

  2. The guy has put his body through a ton of injuries and although he’s made a lot of money I’m sure he has enough endorsements and future potential income in other fields to not need to go through the grind again. Enjoy the rest of your life in good health, Gronk.

  3. He probably won’t play for a penny less than last year, given his contract had to be restructured from him to return. If you look at the Patriots cap space right now, the PATS have moved on.

  5. Listen, as soon as September comes, he will have the feeling to come back! Gronk Come back!!! Every like on this post Equals 0.000000000000000000001% chance for him to come back!

  7. Gronk, stay gone. Enjoy your youth and have fun.
    You dont need the money, go enjoy life.

  8. Gronk was at the charity event to raise money for kids with cancer. Only the MEDIA is pushing the unretirement storyline.

    Considering he was ready to quit before being traded to another team, no other team has a chance of signing him. And the Patriots just don’t have the cap space anymore to entice him out of reirement. His body is done.

  9. There have been enough first hand reports from those close to Gronk that he’s DONE! He’s not coming back as much as we’d all like him to. If you want to continue the Gronk delusion there MIGHT be a small possibility that he’d want to launch a comeback after FULL year off, much like Witten did.

    Maybe in 2020, after the aches have FINALLY gone away and his competitive juices are rising again, MAYBE he’d consider it. But for THIS year, no way. I’ll miss him though

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!