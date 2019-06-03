Jabar Gaffney pays restitution to resolve case of vandalizing Lito Sheppard’s car

Getty Images

Former NFL player Jabar Gaffney was accused last year of vandalizing his former friend and teammate Lito Sheppard’s car. That case has now been resolved.

Gaffney will pay around $840 in restitution to Sheppard and will enter a pre-trial intervention program to get the charges dropped, TMZ.com reports.

Sheppard had previously stated the extent of the damage to his car was so severe it would cost $14,000 to repair. Gaffney continues to deny that he was behind the vandalism, but he is accepting the deal to get the case dropped.

Sheppard and Gaffney were teammates both in high school and at the University of Florida. Sheppard played for the Eagles from 2002 to 2008, the Jets in 2009, the Vikings in 2010 and the Raiders in 2011. Gaffney played for the Texans from 2002 to 2005, the Patriots from 2006 to 2008, the Broncos in 2009 and 2010, Washington in 2011 and the Dolphins in 2012.