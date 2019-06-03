Jaguars make Terrelle Pryor signing official

AP

The Jaguars made it official with wide receiver Terrelle Pryor this morning, bringing an end to the great society in the process.

The team announced the addition of Pryor, and that defensive end Lyndon Johnson had been waived to clear the roster spot.

Johnson spent most of last year on the Jaguars practice squad, getting a late-season promotion.

Pryor’s hoping to restart his career for a team that could use some help at the position. He hasn’t been able to build on his 2016 season with the Browns, when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards.

He’s also spent time with the Raiders, Seahawks, Chiefs, and Washington, and split last season with the Jets and Bills.