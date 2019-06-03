Jaguars will bring Terrelle Pryor along slowly

Getty Images

The Jaguars officially signed wide receiver Terrelle Pryor on Monday and he hit the practice field with his new team for the first time.

That starts a learning process that began for the rest of the team a couple of months ago, but the team won’t be trying to speed Pryor’s acclimation process along before the end of the offseason program next week. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday that they will “slowly bring [Pryor] in” after he’s spent the offseason working out on his own.

Marrone also explained some of what drew the team to Pryor.

“He is very smart,” Marrone said, via Jacksonville.com. “I think he has communicated well up until this point, which I’ve only had limited communication [with him]. I think that he is a big athlete with a good catch radius, and I think he will be in position to compete for a job, and I’m sure he hopes to get back to the season that he had a couple years ago where he really had a heck of a year.”

Pryor had 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four scores while with the Browns in 2016, but only had 36 catches for 492 yards and three scores with Washington, Buffalo and the Jets the last two seasons.