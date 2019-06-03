Jets finish interview with Champ Kelly

Getty Images

The Jets have finished their fourth interview with a candidate for their vacant General Manager position.

The team announced on Monday that they completed their meeting with Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly. Kelly joined the Bears in 2015, which was also the year that Jets head coach Adam Gase served as the offensive coordinator in Chicago. The two men also worked for the Broncos from 2009 to 2014.

Kelly also worked with Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas in Chicago. Douglas interviewed with the Jets on Sunday and reports have pegged him as the favorite for the job. Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer and Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot also interviewed for the job.

There has not been word of any other candidates on the horizon, so a hire may be coming soon for the Jets.