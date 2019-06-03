Jets finish interview with Champ Kelly

Posted by Josh Alper on June 3, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT
The Jets have finished their fourth interview with a candidate for their vacant General Manager position.

The team announced on Monday that they completed their meeting with Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly. Kelly joined the Bears in 2015, which was also the year that Jets head coach Adam Gase served as the offensive coordinator in Chicago. The two men also worked for the Broncos from 2009 to 2014.

Kelly also worked with Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas in Chicago. Douglas interviewed with the Jets on Sunday and reports have pegged him as the favorite for the job. Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer and Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot also interviewed for the job.

There has not been word of any other candidates on the horizon, so a hire may be coming soon for the Jets.

3 responses to “Jets finish interview with Champ Kelly

  1. A combo of Douglas and champ would really put me on the moon. Their have been reports of this going down which is why both men got 2 day interviews and dinners after each other. Get the job done jets this is pretty easy now all the bad publicity goes away as soon as u make this move

  2. The next Manager has to be someone that Adam Gase has worked with previously, or its going
    to be difficult to say the least. Good Luck to the Jets.

  3. Yeah and that’s Douglas and champ their you have 2 for the big bad Gase. The media try’s too kill this coach yeah his record is 2 games below 5oo with a crap dolphins team the last 3 years who had a garbage qb who is now Mariota who sucks back up. That’s going too help win a lot of games for you. If you don’t have good players you don’t win games jets have a far superior roster than dolphins ever have had

