Johnathan Cyprien working out for Colts

Getty Images

Colts safety Malik Hooker is feeling better than he’s felt in a long while, but Clayton Geathers is on the mend after having his knee cleaned up and the team is looking at another veteran safety on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Johnathan Cyprien will be working out for the Colts.

Cyprien was released by the Titans in March after missing all of last season with a torn ACL. Word that he was cleared to resume football activities came in May, but this workout is the first word of potential interest in the safety since that broke.

Cyprien spent two years in Tennessee after starting his career with four seasons in Jacksonville. If things go well in Indianapolis, Cyprien may get to add a third AFC South team to that list.