Jordy Nelson will sign a one-day deal to retire with Packers

Getty Images

Receiver Jordy Nelson announced his retirement March 27, two weeks after the Raiders released him. Nelson, though, wants to retire with the team that selected him in the second round of the 2008 draft.

Nelson told Melissa Brunner of WIBW that he plans to return to Green Bay in August to sign a one-day contract with the Packers.

Nelson spent 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Packers, finishing last season in Oakland. He made 63 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.

For his career, Nelson made 613 catches for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns. He earned a Pro Bowl berth in 2014 and Comeback Player of the Year in 2016 and won a Super Bowl XLV ring.