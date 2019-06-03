Josh Allen has bigger voice in Bills play calling this year

Getty Images

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said recently that it has been “really beneficial” for Josh Allen to work as the starting quarterback for the entire offseason this year.

Daboll cited the ability to work with the same receivers all the time as one of the benefits, but Allen talked about another one when discussing how things have unfolded this offseason.

Allen was getting used to the NFL and dealing with a shoulder injury during his rookie season, which meant there wasn’t a lot of time to break down the playbook with Daboll as the year went on. This offseason has provided that opportunity and Allen’s used it to shape the offense to his liking.

“Last year, I don’t think I did enough, with everything going on — first year in the NFL and a lot of people pulling you in different directions,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “This year, I sat down with ‘Dabs’ [Brian Daboll] and went over what I like, what I didn’t like. And he’s trusting me in that mindset. If there’s a play that he wants to call, and I don’t like it, he’s not going to call it. So, it’s developing that trust.”

Tailoring the offense to Allen goes along with a slew of additions to the offensive side of the ball this offseason as things the Bills have done to try to set the quarterback up for more success in his second season. Whether he takes those strides will go a long way toward determining how the team fares in 2019.