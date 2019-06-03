Kellen Winslow II opts not to testify in his own defense

AP

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II will allow a jury to determine his fate without hearing from him.

Winslow decided not to testify in his own defense. His lawyers rested on Monday without putting Winslow on the stand.

Via USA Today, Winslow announced his decision in open court, outside the presence of the jury. Winslow’s lawyers declined to address the basis for the decision with reporters.

The two sides will make their closing arguments on Tuesday. Winslow’s lawyers delivered an opening statement of less than 10 minutes, despite the case involving five alleged victims. Their closing argument surely will be lengthier.

If convicted on all 12 pending counts, Winslow faces a potential sentence of life in prison.

The son of Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow, Kellen Winslow II was the sixth overall pick in the 2004 draft, and he spent several seasons in the NFL. Injuries prevented him from living up to his football potential.