Le’Veon Bell shows up for work for Jets

The urging of teammates couldn’t get Le'Veon Bell to show up for voluntary workouts.

But with his first mandatory minicamp as a Jet to start tomorrow, Bell has shown up for work.

The Jets just tweeted out a video of Bell in his new green jersey, as they went through activities leading up to tomorrow’s minicamp.

He’s been working out on his own, as is his custom, and tomorrow will be his first appearance since signing a four-year, $52.5 million contract this offseason (which coach Adam Gase may or may not have thought was too much).

Expect to hear everyone say that none of that matters now, and Bell can get about the business of reminding everyone how good he is at football after a year off.