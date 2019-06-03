Mike Davis expects to be “very happy” with role in Bears backfield

Getty Images

After the Bears drafted David Montgomery in the third round this year, head coach Matt Nagy talked about having three “weapons” in a backfield that also includes Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis.

The addition of a rookie might make some backs fretful about their role, especially when they signed as a free agent a few months ago. That’s not the case for Davis, however.

He signed with the Bears when Jordan Howard was still on the roster and said that the team was upfront about their intentions before taking Montgomery in April. While he won’t share exactly what the future has in store, he did say that he expects to have a smile on his face once it arrives.

“I can’t really tell you,” Davis said, via the Chicago Tribune. “That;s the secret. We’ll see when we get there. Just know I am going to be very happy once the season starts. I just can’t wait till we kill it with me, Reek and David.”

Davis ran the ball 112 times for the Seahawks last season and his answer suggests that number will be going up once the Bears hit the field in September.