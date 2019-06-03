Ndamukong Suh to wear No. 93

Getty Images

The Buccaneers barely waited for Gerald McCoy to take his belongings and leave before they replaced him. Three days after releasing McCoy, Tampa Bay signed Ndamukong Suh.

On Monday, Suh announced on Twitter that he will wear No. 93, McCoy’s old number with the Bucs.

It is not like it’s a new number for Suh. He wore 90 during his five seasons with the Lions before switching to 93 with the Dolphins in 2015. Suh has worn 93 since.

But some on social media have seen Suh’s decision to pick McCoy’s old number as disrespectful.

The Bucs just hope Suh wears it as well as McCoy did in earning six Pro Bowls and making 54.5 sacks in his nine seasons in Tampa.

They will get to see their prize addition this week at a mandatory minicamp.

“IT’S THAT TIME!! Whose ready for mini camp?!” Suh wrote on his Twitter post along with the photo of him in his No. 93 Bucs jersey.