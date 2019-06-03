Other position groups should have offseason summits, too

Getty Images

Von Miller‘s habit of organizing pass rushers for an annual effort to compare notes in order to better terrorize quarterbacks could make things awkward when opposing pass rushers use tips gleaned from the gathering to sack Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco. But as Chris Simms and I discussed the dynamic on Monday’s PFT Live, an obvious idea emerged.

Other position groups should do the same thing.

Whether it’s offensive linemen, defensive backs, receivers, quarterbacks, etc., Miller’s decision to share trade secrets with other defensive linemen who make a living trying to stop offensive players from making a living opens the door for everyone else to do the same thing.

It’s a byproduct of NFL free agency. Before players could move with some degree of freedom between teams (in the old days, they changed teams only when their current teams wanted them to), players who played on different teams regarded others as strangers at best, enemies at worst. It’s now a much different world, and if pass rushers are going to exploit relationships sparked by the fact that the players previously have played together or the vague possibility that they will play together in the future, other position groups need to follow suit.